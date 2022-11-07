iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock hosted by the YWCA

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The YWCA of Lubbock will host iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock Wednesday, Nov. 9, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Space is limited. Find ticket information here.

News release from YWCA:

F﻿unny. Innovative. Inspiring.

T﻿hese are words people use to describe Marcus Bullock. Listed as an inaugural member of Techstars Anywhere and John Legend’s Unlocked Futures business accelerators, he has been featured in Forbes, The Washington Post, TED, Fast Company, CNN and many others.

C﻿ome hear his remarkable message of encouragement on the power of resilience and love to overcome every obstacle.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.