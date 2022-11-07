Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock hosted by the YWCA

The YWCA of Lubbock will host iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with...
The YWCA of Lubbock will host iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock Wednesday, Nov. 9, starting at 6:30 p.m.(YWCA of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The YWCA of Lubbock will host iNSPiRe: ‘The Power of a Mother’s Love’ A conversation with Marcus Bullock Wednesday, Nov. 9, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Space is limited. Find ticket information here.

News release from YWCA:

F﻿unny. Innovative. Inspiring.

T﻿hese are words people use to describe Marcus Bullock. Listed as an inaugural member of Techstars Anywhere and John Legend’s Unlocked Futures business accelerators, he has been featured in Forbes, The Washington Post, TED, Fast Company, CNN and many others.

C﻿ome hear his remarkable message of encouragement on the power of resilience and love to overcome every obstacle.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tacos & Tequila Festival
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
3 seriously injured in head-on crash in West Lubbock
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop
Playoff Football is here!
Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available

Latest News

The grand opening will kick off with a Mayoral Proclamation and a ribbon cutting. Tours will be...
Goodwill Career Resource Center grand opening
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity Veteran's Day Build
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity uses $150,000 gift to build home for veteran
Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day Event
WATCH: Lubbock Habitat for Humanity uses $150,000 gift to build home for veteran
WATCH: Lubbock Habitat for Humanity uses $150,000 gift to build home for veteran