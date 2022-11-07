Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nadine

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nadine, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

She is an energetic girl and loves to play. She would love a hiking buddy to go on adventures with. Nadine is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loo.

