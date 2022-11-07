KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nadine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nadine, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

She is an energetic girl and loves to play. She would love a hiking buddy to go on adventures with. Nadine is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

