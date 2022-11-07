Monday morning top stories: Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Tornado cleanup underway

Cleanup is underway after an outbreak of tornadoes in East Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas

An EF2 tornado, with 160 mph winds, injured at least 13 people and destroyed dozens of homes Friday in Lamar County

Midterm elections tomorrow

Final preparations will take place today for the midterm elections

You can vote at specific schools, churches and community centers in Lubbock County

Battle for Congress

Candidates will make last minute pushes today to sway voters ahead of the midterm elections

President Biden will hold an event tonight in Maryland, while former President Trump will stump for a Senate candidate in Ohio

