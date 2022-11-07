The only weather missing: Snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow.

This afternoon mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be about average for the time of year.

This afternoon mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be about average for the time of year. Winds will remain light, from about 3 to 13 mph.

I anticipate tonight’s total lunar eclipse will not be visible from our area. Our sky will become overcast with drizzle and areas of fog after midnight. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible. The humid air will result in much milder low temperatures.

The humid air will result in much milder low temperatures.

Drizzle, fog, and light rain are likely in our area tomorrow, tomorrow night, and Wednesday morning. Despite the elements, temperatures will remain above average for the time of year. Lows will be as much as 15 to 20 degrees above average, highs about five to seven degrees above average.

A strong cold front arrives Thursday, with highs dropping to near average. While there will be a slight chance of rain with the front, it looks unlikely at this time.

Our coldest weather of the season so far will follow the front. I expect Lubbock will experience its first freeze of the season Friday night - Saturday morning. Some areas, especially to the west and north of Lubbock, are likely to have a hard freeze.

Anyone with pets, livestock, plants, or other property that may be harmed by freezing temperatures should plan accordingly.

That covers just about all the cold-season weather types in these here parts. The one element missing, at least for now, is snow.

