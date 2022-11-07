Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

The only weather missing: Snow

By Steve Divine
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow.

This afternoon mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be about average for the time of year.
This afternoon mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be about average for the time of year.(KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be about average for the time of year. Winds will remain light, from about 3 to 13 mph.

I anticipate tonight’s total lunar eclipse will not be visible from our area. Our sky will become overcast with drizzle and areas of fog after midnight. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible. The humid air will result in much milder low temperatures.

Overcast with drizzle and areas of fog after midnight. The humid air will result in much milder...
Overcast with drizzle and areas of fog after midnight. The humid air will result in much milder low temperatures.(KCBD First Alert)

Drizzle, fog, and light rain are likely in our area tomorrow, tomorrow night, and Wednesday morning. Despite the elements, temperatures will remain above average for the time of year. Lows will be as much as 15 to 20 degrees above average, highs about five to seven degrees above average.

A strong cold front arrives Thursday, with highs dropping to near average. While there will be a slight chance of rain with the front, it looks unlikely at this time.

The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week.
The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week.(KCBD First Alert)

Our coldest weather of the season so far will follow the front. I expect Lubbock will experience its first freeze of the season Friday night - Saturday morning. Some areas, especially to the west and north of Lubbock, are likely to have a hard freeze.

Anyone with pets, livestock, plants, or other property that may be harmed by freezing temperatures should plan accordingly.

That covers just about all the cold-season weather types in these here parts. The one element missing, at least for now, is snow.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tacos & Tequila Festival
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
Playoff Football is here!
Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock's first freeze of the season....
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Nov. 7
Daybreak Sunday Weather - Sunday, Nov. 6
Daybreak Sunday Weather - Sunday, Nov. 6
Daybreak Today Gameday Weather - Saturday, Nov. 5
Daybreak Today Gameday Weather - Saturday, Nov. 5
Lubbock may experience its first freeze on Saturday morning as skies remain clear and winds...
Weekend temperatures cool down before rebounding