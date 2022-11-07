Silent Wings Museum to host Veterans Day Event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us in honoring veterans of the United States Military on Friday, November 11, 2022. Enjoy free admission from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A special Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. featuring Dr. Donald R. Abbe discussing the significance of this date in world history and our national identity. The Presidential Veterans Day Proclamation will be read by Councilmember Steve Massengale to honor our esteemed veterans in the Lubbock area. A special performance by All Saints Episcopal School Choir will lead us in honoring our nation’s veterans.

The National Geographic’s commemorative film Arlington: Field of Honor will be playing in the Theater and documentary film Red Horizon will play in the Hanger Gallery. Both will begin after the ceremony and be repeated throughout the afternoon. Red Horizon tells the inspiring story of a group of intrepid young people, applying their passion and hard work to learning to fly. Recipients of the Red Tails Scholarship, these young pilots follow in the footsteps of the Tuskegee Airmen as the next generation of aviation in America.

Educational activities all afternoon include the opportunity to make a poppy in remembrance of our nation’s military veterans, and other interactive activities to better understand the role of Glider Pilots in the Airborne operations of World War II.

A Big Band performance from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m., with live music by Finessence will finish the day’s remembrance activities.

This event made possible with the support of the Helen Jones Foundation.

For more information, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

