Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office

FILE - Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former...
FILE - Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. The Republicans running for Arizona's three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020 and have signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state's elections.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)(Matt York | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness.

It’s still unclear what was in the envelope.

Kari Lake's headquarters received an envelope with a suspicious white substance. (KPHO, KTVK, CNN)

Lake’s campaign said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.

“Just two days before Election Day, our campaign headquarters remains shut down. We look forward to law enforcement completing their investigation as quickly as possible,” Lake campaign spokesman Ross Trumble said in a statement. “In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher and we cannot be intimidated.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said in a statement that the incident “is incredibly concerning” and she was thankful Lake and her staff weren’t harmed.

“Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy,” Hobbs said. “I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”

