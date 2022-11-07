TTU kicks off First-Gen week: guiding students as they earn their degree

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will be hosting events all week long to celebrate first-generation college students. Over the course of this week students, and faculty will have the opportunity to network and enhance first-generation students’ academic experience.

Brandon Cruz, Director of First Generation Transitions and Mentoring Programs says learning to navigate college without a family who shares that experience can be challenging, and he says that’s why events like “First-Gen week” are so important for students to connect.

“I think it is critical for both belonging on campus but then utilizing support and not going through life, especially in an academic and unfamiliar setting, alone,” said Cruz.

If you are a first-generation student studying at Texas Tech you are not alone. In fact, more than 9,000 Red Raiders are first-generation college students.

Laura Flores the Assistant Director of First Generation Transitions and Mentoring Programs says 30 percent of Texas Tech’s enrollment is first-generation college students.

This week the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will be hosting multiple events for first-generation students. Laura Florez says one of the main goals for this week is to provide students with resources and mentors.

“Sometimes first-generation students may not know what questions to ask, or what support systems are in place for them when they arrive at Texas Tech. We use First-Gen week as one of the ways to highlight how we celebrate them, but also provide them with the resources we are able to establish for them,” said Flores.

First-Gen Week events:

First-Gen Kick-Off: noon-1:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 7), Black Cultural Center

Yoga & Power Pilates: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 7), University Recreation Center, Rm. 121

First-Gen T-Shirt Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8), Doak Hall Courtyard

First-Gen Networking Crash Course: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8), Black Cultural Center

Consejos con Mentor Tech: noon -1 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 9), Black Cultural Center

Student Resource Fair, Rawls College Diversity Symposium: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 9), McCoy Atrium

Conversations with the Next Generation: 4-5 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 10), Student Union Building, Red Raider Lounge

Dream Ally Training: 2-3:15 p.m. Friday (Nov. 11), Student Union Building, Traditions Room

For more information, please visit the First-Gen Week events page.

