Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars.

LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection.

One person sustained minor injuries. LFR has blocked off the far right northbound lane.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

