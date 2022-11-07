Local Listings
Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured

Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana...
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars.

LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection.

One person sustained minor injuries. LFR has blocked off the far right northbound lane.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

