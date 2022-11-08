Local Listings
1 person injured in rollover on Slide Road

Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide...
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide Road that left a blue Jeep Wrangler on its side.(Peyton | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide Road that left a blue Jeep Wrangler on its side.

LPD received the call at 1:46 p.m. The crash occurred in the northbound lane of Slide Road between 53rd and 54th Street. Responders have closed down one southbound lane and two northbound lanes.

LFR had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the occupant of the Jeep who was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible while emergency personnel clear the scene.

