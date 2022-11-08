Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

#25 Red Raiders get season opening win

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 25th-ranked Red Raiders opened up a season with humongous hoop hopes topping Northwestern State 73-49 Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech opened up a 42-23 halftime lead.

Daniel Batcho had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kevin Obanor & Kerwin Walton both netted nine points.

Jalen Tyson chipped in eight points.

Texas Tech will host Texas Southern 7pm Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated
One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
Tacos & Tequila Festival
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders opened the college basketball season with a 69-49 victory over...
Lady Raiders win season opener
Texas Tech vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Texas Tech vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Texas Tech vs Northwestern State
Texas Tech vs Northwestern State
Texas Tech football
TCU takes win over Texas Tech, 34-24