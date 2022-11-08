#25 Red Raiders get season opening win
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 25th-ranked Red Raiders opened up a season with humongous hoop hopes topping Northwestern State 73-49 Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Texas Tech opened up a 42-23 halftime lead.
Daniel Batcho had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Kevin Obanor & Kerwin Walton both netted nine points.
Jalen Tyson chipped in eight points.
Texas Tech will host Texas Southern 7pm Thursday night.
