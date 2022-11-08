Local Listings
4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine

Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store.(Aric Mitchell | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and Erskine Street in front of the Stripes Convenience Store.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. According to LPD the crash involved a red Chevy Colorado, a red SUV, a gray passenger car, and another vehicle of unknown make and model. The Westbound lanes of Erskine have been closed as responders work the scene.

LPD is unable to confirm if there are any injuries at this time.

Our KCBD photographer confirms that, as of now, one person has been taken to the hospital.

