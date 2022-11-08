Local Listings
Alvin Flores indicted for murder of Severo Losoya

Alvin Flores, 42, is charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya
Alvin Flores, 42, is charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alvin Flores, 42, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury for the October 21 murder of Severo Losoya on October 21.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock

At 11:01 p.m., Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Losoya on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Flores was already in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center (LCDC) on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when investigators served him a warrant for Losoya’s murder.

Flores remains in custody at the LCDC on an $874,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set.

