Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Auction of 18-carat pink diamond expected to raise up to $35 million

A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called 'Fortune Pink' during a preview at...
A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called 'Fortune Pink' during a preview at Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Nov. 2. The pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond is set to be sold at auction on Tuesday and is expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million.(Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond is set to be sold at auction on Tuesday and is expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, Christie’s says.

The “Fortune Pink” fancy vivid pink stone, said to be the largest of its kind and shape to go on the block, headlines the auction house’s latest Geneva sale of jewelry.

Max Fawcett, head of Christie’s jewelry department in Geneva, said the stone with a strong, saturated pink color was mined in Brazil more than 15 years ago. He declined to identify its owner, but described the diamond as “a true miracle of nature.”

“We’ve had a huge amount of interest in the stone from all over the world,” Fawcett said in an interview. “It’s a truly incredible diamond.”

The auction comes six months after Christie’s sold “The Rock” — a 228-carat egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction — for more than $21.75 million, including fees. That was at the low end of the expected range.

The pink stone’s auction follows a showroom tour in New York, Shanghai, Singapore and Taiwan before its arrival in Geneva.

Christie’s says the first pink diamonds ever recorded were found in India’s Golconda mines in the 16th century, before others turned up over the centuries in places like Africa, Australia, Brazil and Russia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated
One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Texas Tech’s Presidential Lecture and Performance Series will host Davina and the Vagabonds...
Noon Notebook: Allen Theater presents ‘Davina & The Vagabonds’ Nov. 10
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
This year marks Carpet Tech’s19th annual BOGO Holiday Toy Drive, benefitting the children at...
Carpet Tech’s annual BOGO toy drive benefits Buckner Lubbock
This year marks Carpet Tech’s19th annual BOGO Holiday Toy Drive, benefitting the children at...
Noon Notebook: Carpet Tech’s annual toy drive benefits Buckner Lubbock
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close