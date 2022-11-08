Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Beer can tossed at Sen. Cruz during Houston Astros victory parade

Sen. Ted Cruz and another person in the parade are shown reacting to an object thrown at Cruz during the parade Monday in Houston. (Source: Alyssa Reans/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It wasn’t the kind of reception Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas expected when he showed up at the Houston Astros World Series victory parade on Monday.

Cruz was riding in the back of a truck during the parade when people in the crowd started to boo.

Moments later, as Cruz waved to the crowd, a man tossed a beer can at the senator.

Cruz was not hurt.

Police arrested the 33-year-old man, and charges are pending.

Cruz later said he was grateful for the quick action of the officers.

The Astros won their second World Series championship Saturday when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated
One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

Latest News

Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Polls open as midterms get underway
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Nov. 8 general election.
‘We are expecting lines’: Election Day patience encouraged with paper ballot system
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine’s terms
In Lubbock County, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Those with the Lubbock County...
Midterm Election Coverage - Tuesday, Nov. 8