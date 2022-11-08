Carpet Tech’s annual BOGO toy drive benefits Buckner Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - When we think about the approaching holidays, visions of family gatherings, festive meals, trimmed trees, and wrapped gifts come to mind. But we all know this Christmas vision is not the same for everyone in our community. That’s why we have so many local individuals, businesses, and nonprofits working together to make the season special for everyone, especially the children.

Carpet Tech, a long-time local floorcare, disinfecting, and restoration company, is synonymous with community give-back projects, especially this time of year. This year marks Carpet Tech’s19th annual BOGO Holiday Toy Drive, benefitting the children at Buckner Lubbock. For nearly two decades, Carpet Tech has offered their customers a free room of carpet cleaning with the purchase of another in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy for a Buckner child.

Everybody gets a gift during our annual holiday toy drive,” said Carpet Tech General Manager Stephanie Henderson. “Our customers really look forward to the opportunity to get their home ready for holiday company at a buy one get one discount and feel good about helping make a child’s Christmas a little brighter.”

Buckner Lubbock provides campus foster homes for children. Foster families live in Buckner-owned cottages, providing a consistent home environment for children in the state’s custody that may have been abused, neglected, or abandoned.

The donated gifts are distributed to Buckner’s foster families and left under the Christmas tree from “Santa” for the children. “These gifts offer a bit of Christmas magic for children who have not always or sometimes ever had this experience on Christmas morning,” said Emily Pinedo, Buckner Volunteer Engagement Coordinator- West Texas.

Since the inception of Carpet Tech’s Annual BOGO Toy Drive, Henderson says Carpet Tech customers have donated thousands of new, unwrapped toys, each year giving more than the last.

Carpet Tech’s BOGO Holiday Toy Drive runs from November 7th through December 17th, 2022.Lubbock area residents can call Carpet Tech at 806-795-5142 or visit their website www.carpettech.com to schedule a BOGO carpet cleaning with their toy donation. Carpet Tech technicians will take toy donations when they come to clean, or residents can drop off toy donations and get a BOGO coupon at the Carpet Tech corporate office at 6613 19th Street, Lubbock.

“We would not be able to give back to Bucker each year if it weren’t for our customers,” said Henderson. “Thank you, Lubbock, for supporting Carpet Tech and helping us serve each other so well.”

