Cooler weather precedes our first potential freeze this weekend

Another mild night and windy, warm day on Wednesday. However, things start changing on Thursday...
Another mild night and windy, warm day on Wednesday. However, things start changing on Thursday and the coldest air of the season will arrive by Friday morning.(KCBD, John Robison)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another mild night and windy, warm day on Wednesday. However, things start changing on Thursday and the coldest air of the season will arrive by Friday morning. As for Wednesday, fog, drizzle, light showers, and clouds once again until early afternoon. We should see some sun tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-70s across the area.

Thursday brings the first of two fronts into the area, and it will be cooler with more sunshine and highs in the 60s. Winds may be gusty from the north through the day, but not strong.

A second surge of cold air arrives overnight into early Friday and could bring a freeze to some areas from Lubbock north. Also, even with sunshine, it will be cold with an afternoon high of only nearly 50 degrees.

Moving into Saturday we may experience our first hard freeze over the central and northern South Plains with lows in the mid to upper 20s. You’ll need to protect pipes, pets, and plants if you live in the central and northern communities.

It will remain cold through the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday into Monday.

