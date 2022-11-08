DPS to host advanced Peace Officer recruiting and testing events in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will host Advanced Peace Officer Recruiting and Testing Events this Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13, in Austin, Texas. Current peace officers, as well as individuals looking to start a career in law enforcement, are invited to attend.

This two-day event offers an opportunity for those interested in becoming a DPS Trooper to meet with recruiters and complete the written and physical testing requirements prior to applying to the DPS Academy.

Current peace officers interested in applying will also be able to learn more about DPS’ 2023 Advanced Peace Officer Training Academy — a shortened training academy specifically for officers with prior law enforcement experience. Information on the requirements to apply, as well as options for qualifying candidates to receive a Capitol/Austin-area duty station assignment, will be available.

The event will take place at DPS’ Austin Headquarters, located at 5805 N. Lamar Blvd., Building C. Testing will take place at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. No RSVP is required. Attendees are encouraged to wear PT testing clothes. While this event is geared toward current law enforcement officers, there will be open testing for all potential applicants.

To learn more about this event, visit JoinDPS.com, and click on Job Fairs/Recruiting Events on the right-hand side. Contact information for DPS Recruiters across the state and information on other upcoming recruiting events can also be found online.

