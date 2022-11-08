Gin Blossoms to perform at Raider Alley before TTU vs. KU football game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Gin Blossoms will perform at Raider Alley on November 12, 2022, before the TTU vs. KU football game.

Raider Alley opens at 2 p.m. and the concert begins at 4 p.m.

Those who would like to join the party can get a ride from CitiBus from satellite parking and get dropped off directly at Raider Alley.

Raider Alley is free to all fans.

Texas Tech returns home this Saturday to face Kansas for its second-to-last game of the season at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. with broadcast coverage provided by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

