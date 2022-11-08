Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow.

Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.

Forecast Highs for Today (KCBD)

The low clouds, fog, and drizzle return tonight. Areas of low visibility are likely into Wednesday morning. Lows again will be very mild, in the 50s.

After the morning fog and drizzle, Wednesday afternoon will be partly cloudy and windy. Temperatures again will peak in the 70s.

The first of two cold fronts, originating over the Pacific, will sweep west to east across the viewing area Thursday morning. It will bring wind but not rain. Highs generally will be in the 60s, near average for the date.

Seven Day Forecast (KCBD)

The second cold front, originating in the polar region, will rush north to south across the region Thursday evening. Give or take a few hours.

A freeze is likely Friday morning in areas west and north of Lubbock. Lubbock may experience a light freeze. Friday overall will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

A widespread freeze is expected (Friday night into) Saturday morning. For most of the area, it will be a hard freeze. Temperatures will drop enough below freezing, and for enough time, to damage or kill cold-sensitive vegetation.

If needed, take steps before then to protect plants you want to keep and provide shelter and fresh water for pets and livestock.

