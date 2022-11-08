KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Roger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Roger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He would love a big backyard and a family who can keep up with him. He is also very intelligent and will catch onto training quick. Roger is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nadine.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.