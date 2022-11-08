Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Roger

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Roger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He would love a big backyard and a family who can keep up with him. He is also very intelligent and will catch onto training quick. Roger is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nadine.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated
One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

Latest News

Meet Roger! He is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Roger
Meet Nadine! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nadine
Meet Nadine! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Nadine
Meet Loo! He is a four-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Loo