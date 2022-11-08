Lady Raiders win season opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders opened the college basketball season with a 69-49 victory over Texas A&M Corpus Christi Monday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech trailed by 10 early, but thanks to their defense, they went on a 10-0 run to close out the second quarter and lead 30-19 at the half.

The Lady Raiders stretched the lead in the second half.

Jazz Lewis led the way with 13 points.

Bailey Maupin, the fantastic Freshman from Gruver netted 11, including nine in the first half.

Rhyle McKinney also scored 11.

Tech moves to 44-4 lifetime in their home season opener.

The Lady Raiders are back in action next Tuesday starting play in the 2022 Preseason NIT hosting Jackson State Tuesday at 7 and Colorado Wednesday at 7.

