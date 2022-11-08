Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

LISD community outreach forum

Lubbock ISD is hosting a Community Outreach forum on Wednesday, November 9
Lubbock ISD is hosting a Community Outreach forum on Wednesday, November 9(Lubbock ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD, with help from the City of Lubbock Municipal Court and the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, will be hosting a Lubbock Community Outreach forum at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center this Wednesday, November 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The forum will feature instructor Officer Jermaine Galloway of the “Tall Cop Says Stop” program who will be speaking about the detection and prevention of substance abuse to help keep young people, families, and communities safe.

The event is free and open to the public but you must pre-register due to limited space.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated
Tacos & Tequila Festival
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

Latest News

Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a four-vehicle crash at Texas Tech Parkway and...
4 vehicle crash on Texas Tech Pkwy and Erskine
Local lawmakers are calling for the second part of an emergency relief fund that would help...
Local representatives demand second phase of emergency fund
Ronny Jackson on USDA producer relief fund
Ronny Jackson on USDA producer relief fund
Growing Together Texas has started its third annual pumpkin drive. The idea is to use the...
Donations Needed: Community gardens in need of old pumpkins