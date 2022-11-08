LISD community outreach forum

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD, with help from the City of Lubbock Municipal Court and the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, will be hosting a Lubbock Community Outreach forum at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center this Wednesday, November 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The forum will feature instructor Officer Jermaine Galloway of the “Tall Cop Says Stop” program who will be speaking about the detection and prevention of substance abuse to help keep young people, families, and communities safe.

The event is free and open to the public but you must pre-register due to limited space.

