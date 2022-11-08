Local Listings
Local representatives demand second phase of emergency fund

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local lawmakers are calling for the second part of an emergency relief fund that would help farmers and ranchers across the state.

In September of last year, congress authorized funding for production losses suffered in 2020 and 2021. The payments were split into two phases, one that would help farmers and one that would benefit ranchers. The USDA has sent out payment for the first phase but has yet to send funds for the second phase.

Amarillo congressman Ronny Jackson, along with Midland Representative August Pfluger and Lubbock Representative Jodey Arrington sent a letter to the Secretary of Agriculture demanding progress.

In the letter, Jackson said, “Last year, Texas farmers and ranchers saw significant agriculture damages of over $600 million due to Winter Storm Uri. These hardworking individuals deserve answers from the USDA on its plan to distribute the remaining disaster funds through phase two.”

