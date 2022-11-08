Man indicted after fleeing scene of crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Noe Gomez has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury after fleeing the scene of a crash on November 12, 2021.

According to the police report, LPD responded to University Avenue near Main Street for reports of a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle just before 2 p.m. The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to the emergency room at UMC with serious injuries.

The victim was reportedly uncooperative during questioning by officers about the event.

Texas Tech PD then reported that they had found the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Gomez, in the northside parking lot at 2507 8th Street. He had sustained injuries during the crash and was taken to the emergency room at UMC.

When questioned about the incident, Gomez reportedly told officers that he was driving home when a silver passenger car cut him off. While trying to not hit the passenger car, Gomez lost control, crashing it and laying it on its side.

Gomez then told officers he saw that the victim was injured and attempted to talk to him. After seeing that the victim was unresponsive Gomez fled the scene, according to the report.

When Gomez was medically cleared, officers arrested and charged him with failing to stop and render aid.

Gomez is not currently listed in the Lubbock County jail records.

A trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.