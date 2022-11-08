Teen indicted on murder charge after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted 17-year-old Bailey Forrest on a murder charge; Forrest was one of three teens arrested after a man was found dead in his car parked in an alley.

On Sept. 27, police arrived to the 2600 block of 46th Street just after 4 p.m. to help the city’s Solid Waste Department with a vehicle blocking an alleyway.

Upon arrival, police found 50-year-old Robert Stewart dead in the backseat of his vehicle.

Authorities said Stewart died from blunt force trauma to his head and torso. Investigators said they also found a pipe that could be connected to the crime.

Stewart’s body appeared to have been cleaned to remove blood evidence, according to police. He did not appear to have been killed in his car.

The LPD Forensics teams lifted fingerprints from the car and got a match: Bailey Forrest.

Two days later, Forrest was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

