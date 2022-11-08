Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Teen indicted on murder charge after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley

Bailey Forrest, 17
Bailey Forrest, 17(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted 17-year-old Bailey Forrest on a murder charge; Forrest was one of three teens arrested after a man was found dead in his car parked in an alley.

On Sept. 27, police arrived to the 2600 block of 46th Street just after 4 p.m. to help the city’s Solid Waste Department with a vehicle blocking an alleyway.

Upon arrival, police found 50-year-old Robert Stewart dead in the backseat of his vehicle.

Authorities said Stewart died from blunt force trauma to his head and torso. Investigators said they also found a pipe that could be connected to the crime.

Stewart’s body appeared to have been cleaned to remove blood evidence, according to police. He did not appear to have been killed in his car.

The LPD Forensics teams lifted fingerprints from the car and got a match: Bailey Forrest.

Two days later, Forrest was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
Woman killed in crash near 34th and West Loop Monday morning
5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Alvin Flores, 42, is charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya
Alvin Flores indicted for murder of Severo Losoya
Adam Villarreal, 19
Second suspect indicted in deadly 2021 drive-by shooting
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide...
1 person injured in rollover on Slide Road
One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
Woman killed in crash near 34th and West Loop Monday morning