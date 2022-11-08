Tuesday morning top stories: Polls open as midterms get underway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Polls open as midterms get underway

Here in Texas, the governor, Lieutenant governor and Texas Attorney General’s offices are all up for grabs

Locally we’re following the Lubbock street bond proposal

Here’s what to expect when you’re headed out to the polls: Election Day patience encouraged with paper ballot system

Judge seals autopsy reports in Uvalde

A district judge sealed the autopsy records of the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting

State Senator Roland Gutierrez called the move part of an ongoing effort by the state to cover up its failures

Read more here: Doctor to review if Uvalde victims had survivable injuries

Powerball drawing delayed

The Multi-State Lottery Association said a participating lottery had issues processing sales

The official results will be posted on Powerball’s website and YouTube channel later today

Details here: Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.