Tuesday morning top stories: Polls open as midterms get underway

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Polls open as midterms get underway

  • Here in Texas, the governor, Lieutenant governor and Texas Attorney General’s offices are all up for grabs
  • Locally we’re following the Lubbock street bond proposal
  • Here’s what to expect when you’re headed out to the polls: Election Day patience encouraged with paper ballot system

Judge seals autopsy reports in Uvalde

Powerball drawing delayed

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines.

