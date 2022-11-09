Local Listings
$200 million road bond passes

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s $200 million road bond proposition has been passed.

Voters in the city of Lubbock lined up at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Lubbock’s Proposition A allots $200 million for street improvements. The bond will pay for 22 miles of improved roads.

The proposal include 17 different road projects.

It also allows the “imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds,” costing the average homeowner an extra $16 each year.

