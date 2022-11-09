3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Two Virginia families are searching for answers as they mourn the deaths of their loved ones, who were found dead in a vacation rental property in Mexico along with a third friend.

Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, grew up together in Virginia Beach as best friends and graduates of Kellam High School. The two were on vacation in Mexico City with another friend, Courtez Hall. Both he and Jordan Marshall were teachers in New Orleans.

But their families say all three were found dead inside their Airbnb, word spreading on social media on Halloween.

“I saw my brother’s name and I read it. My heart sank, and the hardest thing was to break the news to my mom,” said Jordan Marshall’s sister, Jasmine Marshall.

“My son called me… He had to tell me three times: ‘Kandace is no longer with us. Kandace is no longer with us. Kandace’ – and I just lost it,” said Kandace Florence’s mother, Frieda Florence.

Members of both families went to Mexico to try and get answers but say it’s been a difficult process. The families say Mexican authorities haven’t said how the three died, one of many unanswered questions they have.

“Possibly suffocation from carbon monoxide, but we’re not 100% sure. We don’t have any documents from her autopsy that was conducted a day or two after her death,” said Kandace Florence’s father, Kelvin Florence.

The Marshall family says Jordan’s body just returned home to Virginia, and the Florence family says Kandace’s body will be returned soon. Instead of her 29th birthday celebration on Thursday, they’ll have a candlelight vigil.

“It is harrowing. I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” Frieda Florence said.

As they await answers, the Marshall and Florence families are taking comfort in knowing that their loved ones made a difference in the lives of others.

“Hearing from his students, telling us how much they loved him and how much he meant to them, that’s made us made us feel great and so proud of him,” Jasmine Marshall said.

“She wanted to do big things in life. I fathered from afar, and I stood back and observed my daughter and saw the things she was doing. And she was on her way,” Kelvin Florence said.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the deaths of three Americans in Mexico and said it is closely monitoring the investigation into their causes of death.

