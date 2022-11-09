Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is hosting their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock will host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes - 3632 50th Street. All proceeds raised will help create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

The Bowl for Kids’ Sake event helps Big Brothers Big Sisters serve local youth with needed one-to-one youth mentoring programs. “An afternoon of friendship and fun” is how Kairah Reid, Program Specialist describes the event. Participants will enjoy 2 hours of bowling, delicious food, prizes, and more! A special thanks to our sponsors for giving us a great deal of support and enabling us to offer youth mentoring services at no cost to children and volunteers in Lubbock and the South Plains area.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest one-to-one youth mentoring organization. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has been serving Lubbock and the South Plains area since 1970 and is a Lubbock Area United Way Community Partner.

