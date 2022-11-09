Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is hosting their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock will host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser Sunday,...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock will host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes(Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock will host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes - 3632 50th Street. All proceeds raised will help create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

The Bowl for Kids’ Sake event helps Big Brothers Big Sisters serve local youth with needed one-to-one youth mentoring programs. “An afternoon of friendship and fun” is how Kairah Reid, Program Specialist describes the event. Participants will enjoy 2 hours of bowling, delicious food, prizes, and more! A special thanks to our sponsors for giving us a great deal of support and enabling us to offer youth mentoring services at no cost to children and volunteers in Lubbock and the South Plains area.

Follow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram (@bbbslubbock), and Tik Tok (@bigbrothersbigsisterslbk) to stay up to date with Bowl for Kids’ Sake updates and news.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest one-to-one youth mentoring organization. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has been serving Lubbock and the South Plains area since 1970 and is a Lubbock Area United Way Community Partner.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Most Read

One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
Woman killed in crash near 34th and West Loop Monday morning
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide...
1 person injured in rollover on Slide Road
The suspect has been stopped near Farmer and is currently in custody.
Suspect in custody after stealing Constable’s patrol car
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term

Latest News

Marcus Bullock speaking at Diversity Summit
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce educating local business owners on bringing diversity to the workplace
Diversity in Lubbock businesses
Diversity in Lubbock businesses
Lubbock County computer system down until further notice
Computer system work underway
Computer system work underway
Lubbock ISD is hosting a Community Outreach forum on Wednesday, November 9
LISD community outreach forum