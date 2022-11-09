Citizens vote for Lubbock County Commissioner

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The race for Lubbock County Commissioner is coming to a head tonight.

Commissioner Jason Corley is facing his democratic challenger, Juan Gatica.

Corley has been an advocate for cutting government spending. Since 2016, Corley has been giving up pay raises to volunteer fire departments in the Lubbock area.

His opponent, Gatica, is a former teacher. He founded the organization “Let Education Achieve Dreams,” also known as LEAD.

The program teaches rural students about college, different careers and life skills.

