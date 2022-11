POST, Texas (KCBD) - Voting has concluded and Post will stay dry.

The City of Post was voting on whether to go wet. Proposition A would have allowed the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines.

Officials hoped the proposal would make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer.

The results:

For: 99

Against: 188

Get updates on other election results here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.