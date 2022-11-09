City of Slaton votes for amendments, addresses nepotism

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Voters in Slaton have been gathering at the polls to vote on 23 amendment’s to the city’s Charter.

The amendments address new vocabulary, terms of office for the city commissioner, passing ordinances and nepotism.

The new amendments were presented after Slaton’s former city manager, Mike Lamberson, announced his retirement.

A KCBD Investigates story revealed possible conflicts of interest involving city spending and a firearms business owned by Lamberson.

