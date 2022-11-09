Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

City of Slaton votes for amendments, addresses nepotism

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Voters in Slaton have been gathering at the polls to vote on 23 amendment’s to the city’s Charter.

The amendments address new vocabulary, terms of office for the city commissioner, passing ordinances and nepotism.

The new amendments were presented after Slaton’s former city manager, Mike Lamberson, announced his retirement.

A KCBD Investigates story revealed possible conflicts of interest involving city spending and a firearms business owned by Lamberson.

Get updates on the results of the election here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Slaton city leaders hope to regain trust with 23 proposed charter amendments

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
Woman killed in crash near 34th and West Loop Monday morning
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated
One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Republican Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are tackling the...
Abbott, O’Rourke vie for Texas Governor
The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions.
Lubbock Co. citizens vote on $200 million bond for city improvements
Source: City of Lubbock
Citizens vote for Lubbock County Commissioner
Lubbock County Commissioner, Pct. 2
Lubbock County Commissioner, Pct. 2
The City of Post is voting to go wet, allowing the legal sale of alcohol.
City of Post voting to go wet