Coat and heater weather just ahead!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains can look forward to one more day of mild weather before temperatures plunge behind a series of cold fronts.

Ahead of the first cold front, today will be a near repeat of yesterday. The begins overcast with patchy drizzle possible. There will be a little more afternoon sunshine. Temperatures and winds will be similar to yesterday.

Still ahead of the first front, originating over the Pacific, tonight too will be mild for most of the area. Low clouds will return on a breezy south wind. Temperatures, however, will begin to edge downward.

Behind the first cold front, but ahead of the second, tomorrow will be mostly sunny but windy. Winds may decrease during the afternoon. Temperatures will peak lower, ranging from the low 60s in the far northwestern viewing area (the southwestern Panhandle area) to the upper 70s in the far southeast.

Finally, the second cold front, this one originating in the polar region. Behind this front Lubbock area temperatures will plunge to near freezing. It could be Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. A freeze is likely Friday morning west and north of Lubbock.

After the cold start, Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a chilly afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-40s to near 50 degrees. I expect Lubbock-area temperatures to fall into the 30s by 9 PM.

A widespread hard freeze is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop far enough below freezing, and for enough time, to damage or kill cold-sensitive vegetation.

If needed, take steps before then to protect plants you want to keep and provide shelter and fresh water for pets and livestock.

