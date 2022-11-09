Denver City trio

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Denver City Mustangs finished off the 2022 regular season sitting atop the district standings at 4-0. The Mustangs are a tight group as they look to carry that momentum together in the playoffs.

But it gets closer than that. Working both sides of the ball, and predominantly running back, are the Velasco brothers. Jose (Junior), Andrew (Sophomore), and Abe (Freshman) Velasco are not only all on the Denver City Varsity roster, but also have packages where all three are on the field at the same time. All three have been seen to run the football or assist in one way or another to contribute to the success the Mustangs have had this season.

However, it doesn’t stop there as there is an older brother in the mix, Adam Velasco. Adam graduated from Denver City in 2020 where he also starred with the Mustangs in football playing nose tackle. One can only imagine the backyard football these four played growing up as the competitiveness is always shown in the Velasco household.

But wait there’s more, there’s a grand total of five boys with the youngest member of the group, Joshua Velasco. Joshua is following his big brothers in the football walk as he’s been seen carrying footballs, helmets, and more. Jose Velasco mentioned, “That’s the plan” to bring him up to be another Denver City Mustang as the Velasco family name continues to have deep roots in Denver City.

The next time you go to a Denver City playoff game, you’ll easily be able to spot the trio as they are always together, always smiling, and seem to be constantly scoring.

Denver City will play Dalhart on Thursday 11/10 at Plaines Capital Park at 7:00 p.m.

