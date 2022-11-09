Frank Gutierrez projected winner of Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the race for Lubbock County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Frank Gutierrez is the projected winner with 51% of the vote.
Incumbent Aurora Chaides-Hernandez has 49%. She is the longest serving Latina to hold judicial office in Lubbock County originally elected in 1994.
The results:
- Frank Gutierrez (R) - 5,447
- Aurora Chaides-Hernandez (D) - 5,218
