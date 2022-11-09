Frank Gutierrez projected winner of Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the race for Lubbock County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Frank Gutierrez is the projected winner with 51% of the vote.

Incumbent Aurora Chaides-Hernandez has 49%. She is the longest serving Latina to hold judicial office in Lubbock County originally elected in 1994.

The results:

Frank Gutierrez (R) - 5,447

Aurora Chaides-Hernandez (D) - 5,218

Get updates on other election results here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.