KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rollie

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rollie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for four months.

He is a really easygoing and calm guy. He does have vision impairment, but that doesn’t stop him from loving life. He does great on a leash and loves to be with his people. Rollie is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Roger.

