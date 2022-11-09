Lubbock Chamber of Commerce educating local business owners on bringing diversity to the workplace

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce held their Diversity Summit on Wednesday, offering ideas for local business owners who need to recruit and manage a diverse workforce.

The Chamber of Commerce wants to help businesses build a workforce that includes employees from different backgrounds and struggles. Entrepreneurs and managers at Wednesday’s summit hope that message will ripple throughout our community.

Lubbock business owner Christopher Moore says, ”The things that are on the agenda today are really good for our community here in Lubbock. We are looking to take what we get here and take it back to our community here in Lubbock, Texas.”

Moore says to him, diversity is uniting as a whole to benefit the employees and the bottom line.

”We are all one, and there is no difference. We don’t look at basically where you come from or what you look like. Are you qualified for the job and if so, can we hire you,” Moore said

Keynote speaker Marcus Bullock is a felon who turned his life around to help others find jobs, something he struggled with after serving his prison sentence. He now helps teach employers why they should give non-conventional applicants a chance.

“I think if we are being very thoughtful about being empathetic to those folks who are coming out of these marginalized communities, to be able to figure out how to help these continue to build solutions to allow them to be able to thrive,” Bullock said.

Bullock says he shares his story in hopes to change the stigma that follows people coming from unconventional backgrounds or communities during the hiring process.

“I am grateful now to be a part of a community like this, that wants to see diversity and inclusiveness being included inside of the work going on here in Lubbock,” Bullock said.

