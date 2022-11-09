Lubbock Co. citizens vote on $200 million bond for city improvements

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Voters in the city of Lubbock have lined up at the polls to cast their ballots.

Lubbock’s Proposition A allots $200 million for street improvements. The bond will pay for 22 miles of improved roads.

The proposal include 17 different road projects.

It also allows the “imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds,” costing the average homeowner an extra $16 each year.

