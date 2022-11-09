Lubbock County computer system down until further notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish tells KCBD the computer system for the county is down until further notice.

They believe it is an issue with the antivirus software the county uses. The provider of the software, Cisco, is assisting the County IT department in getting the system restored.

The outage has postponed some hearings at the courthouse.

Those who need to access documents or have appointments, etc. at the courthouse are urged to call the main Lubbock County Courthouse phone number before heading that way. That number is 806-775-1000.

Judge Parrish says he will update us when the system is restored.

