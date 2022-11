LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for its upcoming Red Kettle Campaign.

The Do the Ring Thing campaign is a push to get people involved and sign up to ring the bells this holiday season.

If you’re interested in volunteering visit https://registertoring.com/

