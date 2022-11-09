Lubbock Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Madame Butterfly’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents “Madame Butterfly” on Friday, November 11th, at 7:30 pm at The Buddy Holly Hall. Our third Masterworks concert of the season brings to life one of the most tragic stories in modern opera! Experience a semi-staged production of Giacomo Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly,” which is set in Nagasaki, Japan, and follows the unfolding story of Cio-Cio-San and US Navy Lieutenant, Pinkerton.

An international cast, including Yulan Piao as Cio-Cio-San, and Jesse Donner as B. F. Pinkerton, will join LSO on stage. While the opera is sung in Italian, an English translation will be projected above the cast and orchestra on a screen.

In addition to the concert, Lubbock Symphony is offering two unique experiences. First, in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock, our movie series, “Double Feature,” will feature a free screening of “M. Butterfly” on Sunday, November 6th, at 6:00 pm. Second, “ClefNotes,” a beginner-friendly discussion about the performance, will take place on Friday, November 11th, at 6:30 pm for all concertgoers.

Tickets start at $33. For more information, call (806) 762-1688 or visit www.LubbockSymphony.org.

The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is one of the oldest community organizations in Lubbock. Founded in 1946, LSO is an integral part of the cultural fabric of the South Plains region and is made up of professional, talented musicians from all parts of the Lubbock Community. The LSO seeks to enhance the community we serve by providing quality symphonic performances and educational experiences for thousands of children across the greater Lubbock area.

