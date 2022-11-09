Midland man critically injured in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man died at a Lubbock hospital after he was critically struck by a vehicle in Midland County Friday evening.

DPS reports 65-year-old Arturo Meza was crossing the roadway at the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz. Investigators say Ortiz failed to yield the right of way.

Meza was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later transported to Covenant Medical Center.

Meza died at the hospital on November 6. Ortiz was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.