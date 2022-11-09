Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Midland man critically injured in pedestrian crash dies at Lubbock hospital

A man died at a Lubbock hospital after he was critically struck by a vehicle in Midland County...
A man died at a Lubbock hospital after he was critically struck by a vehicle in Midland County Friday evening.(MGN)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man died at a Lubbock hospital after he was critically struck by a vehicle in Midland County Friday evening.

DPS reports 65-year-old Arturo Meza was crossing the roadway at the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz. Investigators say Ortiz failed to yield the right of way.

Meza was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later transported to Covenant Medical Center.

Meza died at the hospital on November 6. Ortiz was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
Woman killed in crash near 34th and West Loop Monday morning
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide...
1 person injured in rollover on Slide Road
The suspect has been stopped near Farmer and is currently in custody.
Suspect in custody after stealing Constable’s patrol car
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term

Latest News

Lubbock County computer system down until further notice
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
KCBD News at Noon
Pictured: Frank Gutierrez
Frank Gutierrez projected winner of Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3