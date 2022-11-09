Local Listings
One more warm afternoon before winter chill arrives

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The coldest air of the season will settle in Friday behind our next cold front moving through tomorrow.

Forecast highs
Forecast highs(KCBD)

Temperatures will remain mild overnight tonight thanks to a 20 mph breeze from the south. Mostly clear skies with a very slim chance for an isolated shower late tonight and tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s.

A few clouds tomorrow morning but clearing out with sunny skies tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than today with highs in the 70s for most. Winds will be much calmer as well with a light breeze from the west turning northwest around 10 mph.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KCBD)

Our next cold front will move through Thursday afternoon but the coldest air won’t arrive until late Friday night into Saturday morning. A possible freeze for some overnight Thursday, with temperatures slightly above freezing for the Hub City. All can expect a hard freeze overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Now is the time to prepare those plants, pets, and pipes before the cold settles in.

Freeze outlook Friday night
Freeze outlook Friday night(KCBD)

Temperatures remain chilly through the weekend with highs in the 50s, and overnight lows in the 20s/30s.

