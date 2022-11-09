Plainview voting to become Sanctuary City

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Voters in Plainview were lining up at the polls, voting on whether the city should become a “sanctuary for the unborn.”

The City of Lubbock voted on the same proposal two years ago.

It was approved, allowing citizens to file $10,000 lawsuits against any entity performing and aiding an abortion procedure.

