Rep. Jodey Arrington discusses priorities after Midterm elections

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the waning hours of Election Day as results of local, state, and federal elections continue to flow in, Rep. Jodey Arrington sat down with KCBD’s Karin McCay and Abner Euresti to discuss the evolving landscape of congress, and how the balance of power will change America’s policy priorities going forward.

Arrington, the incumbent Representative for District 19, achieved a comfortable victory over independent Nathan Lewis, collecting 81 percent of the vote as polling stations began to close down for the night.

For the past few months, Arrington and his republican colleagues have sounded off on their intentions to redress the balance of power on Capitol Hill. Emphasized by an election cycle that saw record-breaking advertising expenditures on both sides of the aisle.

Now, as early indications point towards Republicans regaining a majority in the House, Arrington and co. look towards the future of America’s foreign and domestic policies.

“We had high expectations for the red wave, and we’re seeing the momentum certainly playing in the favor of republicans, but there are some seats that I thought we’d win that we haven’t. Florida is looking good, Texas is looking good, but some of these races in South Texas in the Rio Grande Valley are not shaping up like I expected,” Arrington said.

In addition to his continued commitment to protecting the people and providing for the common defense, the issues of illegal immigration, the influx of drugs, and a perceived lapse in border security serving as a catalyst to the woes of Texans in the eyes of the Republican party, occupies the top spot in Arrington’s list of policy priorities. Border security is a frequent talking point on the Republican party’s agenda in the lead-up to the Midterms, especially in the border states.

“Our border is just completely on fire with chaos and lawlessness and crime, of course, the drugs pouring are killing tens of thousands of Americans. So we’ve gotta be able to work either together or we have to leverage the power of the purse, but we need to use every tool and power to stop illegal immigration and secure the border and protect American citizens.”

As the results of the election become solidified, American citizens will begin to see how the balance of power in congress will influence the outcomes of the predominant issues of our immediate future.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.