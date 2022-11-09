Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Report: 2 dead after murder-suicide in Dallas Co. Medical Examiner’s building

Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting,...
Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting, according to authorities in Dallas County.(Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting, according to authorities in Dallas County.

KXAS in Dallas reports that a Dallas police spokesperson says that officers responded to an active shooter call just before 5 p.m. at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office building, which is located in the 2300 block of N. Stemmons Freeway.

When they arrived, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, they found an armed person had fatally shot someone before taking their own life. There is no threat to the public, KXAS says.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and searched, they report. Names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of their families.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
Woman killed in crash near 34th and West Loop Monday morning
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
5 injured, 3 seriously in crash at 19th and Chicago Ave. in Lubbock on early Saturday, Nov. 5,...
UPDATE: 3 seriously injured in head-on crash, driver reportedly intoxicated
One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y.
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Republican Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are tackling the...
Abbott, O’Rourke vie for Texas Governor
Adam Villarreal, 19
Second suspect indicted in deadly 2021 drive-by shooting
2nd suspect in 2021 deadly shooting indicted
2nd suspect in 2021 deadly shooting indicted
Alvin Flores, 42, is charged in the murder of 55-year-old Severo Losoya
Alvin Flores indicted for murder of Severo Losoya
Alvin Flores indicted for murder of Severo Losoya
Alvin Flores indicted for murder of Severo Losoya