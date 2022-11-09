Texas Highway Patrol searching for semi involved in fatal Andrews crash

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help in identifying a semi involved in a hit-and-run fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Andrews County.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on SH 176 about 15 miles east of Andrews. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible while the crash is being investigated.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a red, 2006 Ford Expedition was hit by a semi-truck that left the scene. The truck was headed eastbound. The rear passenger of the Expedition is deceased. The driver and front passenger were not injured.

The semi is believed to be a white cab truck with a flatbed trailer loaded with four or five joints of large pipe. The trailer is believed to have damage on the left side and possible red paint from the collision with the Expedition.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to call Texas DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

No other information has been provided.

