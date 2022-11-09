Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock voters pass $200M road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Midterm election results

Incumbent Greg Abbott won a third term as Texas governor

Lubbock voters passed the $200 million street bond proposal

Battle for Congress

The battle for control of Congress is too close to call

Dozens of House seats have yet to be called, although the Senate is evenly split

Brittney Griner moved to penal colony

WBNA Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony

The U.S. is working to secure Griner’s release after a court sentenced her to nine years in prison for smuggling drugs

