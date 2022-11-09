Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock voters pass $200M road bond
Nov. 9, 2022
Midterm election results
- Incumbent Greg Abbott won a third term as Texas governor
- Lubbock voters passed the $200 million street bond proposal
- Find full election results here
Battle for Congress
- The battle for control of Congress is too close to call
- Dozens of House seats have yet to be called, although the Senate is evenly split
- Read more here: Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
Brittney Griner moved to penal colony
- WBNA Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony
- The U.S. is working to secure Griner’s release after a court sentenced her to nine years in prison for smuggling drugs
- Details here: Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
