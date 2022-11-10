Local Listings
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock

Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road near the 50th Street intersection.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a motorcycle crash that occurred on Slide Road near the 50th Street intersection.

LPD received the call at 10:06 p.m. Police confirm that one person has sustained serious injuries, and our KCBD photographer confirms that the victim has been taken to the hospital.

Traffic is being diverted away from the intersection. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

