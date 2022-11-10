Area athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sixteen area athletes put pen to paper at seven different schools on Wednesday, signing to play nine different collegiate sports on National Signing Day.

Congrats to all the athletes, their families, coaches and schools!

Frenship:

Drea Laughlin - Sand Volleyball - University of Louisiana Monroe

Makayla Garcia - Softball - University of Texas at Tyler

Emma Peoples - Softball - Northeast Texas Community College

Jill Franco - Softball - Weatherford College

Allison Lent - Tennis - LCU

Kara Murray - Soccer - LCU

Ryland Morin - Baseball - Odessa College

Jared Fry - Gymnastics - U.S. Air Force Academy

Lubbock Cooper:

Callyn Dallas - Basketball - Utah Tech

Kimber Craig - Softball - Odessa College

Charli Anger - Softball - Texas A&M-Commerce

Coronado:

Preston Defriend - Golf - Abilene Christian University

Levelland:

Chloe Constantino - Softball - Lubbock Christian University

Shallowater:

Brooks Carter - Abilene Christian University

Sudan:

Stevi Lockhart - Basketball - Drury University

Trinity Christian:

Suzanna Conner - Volleyball - Colorado Christian University

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.