Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Area athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

Many athletes in East Texas are waking up this morning with the hope of signing to a National...
Many athletes in East Texas are waking up this morning with the hope of signing to a National University with hopes of becoming collegiate athletes.(MGN)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sixteen area athletes put pen to paper at seven different schools on Wednesday, signing to play nine different collegiate sports on National Signing Day.

Congrats to all the athletes, their families, coaches and schools!

Frenship:

Drea Laughlin - Sand Volleyball - University of Louisiana Monroe

Makayla Garcia - Softball - University of Texas at Tyler

Emma Peoples - Softball - Northeast Texas Community College

Jill Franco - Softball - Weatherford College

Allison Lent - Tennis - LCU

Kara Murray - Soccer - LCU

Ryland Morin - Baseball - Odessa College

Jared Fry - Gymnastics - U.S. Air Force Academy

Lubbock Cooper:

Callyn Dallas - Basketball - Utah Tech

Kimber Craig - Softball - Odessa College

Charli Anger - Softball - Texas A&M-Commerce

Coronado:

Preston Defriend - Golf - Abilene Christian University

Levelland:

Chloe Constantino - Softball - Lubbock Christian University

Shallowater:

Brooks Carter - Abilene Christian University

Sudan:

Stevi Lockhart - Basketball - Drury University

Trinity Christian:

Suzanna Conner - Volleyball - Colorado Christian University

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock.
Woman killed in crash near 34th and West Loop Monday morning
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Slide...
1 person injured in rollover on Slide Road
The suspect has been stopped near Farmer and is currently in custody.
Suspect in custody after stealing Constable’s patrol car
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term

Latest News

The Denver City Mustangs finished off the 2022 regular season sitting atop the district...
Denver City trio
All from the same family. Abe, Andrew, and Jose Velasco ran all over defenses this regular...
Denver City Mustangs are in the playoffs
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
Gin Blossoms to perform at Raider Alley on Nov. 12. The concert is free for all fans.
Gin Blossoms to perform at Raider Alley before TTU vs. KU football game