Area athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sixteen area athletes put pen to paper at seven different schools on Wednesday, signing to play nine different collegiate sports on National Signing Day.
Congrats to all the athletes, their families, coaches and schools!
Frenship:
Drea Laughlin - Sand Volleyball - University of Louisiana Monroe
Makayla Garcia - Softball - University of Texas at Tyler
Emma Peoples - Softball - Northeast Texas Community College
Jill Franco - Softball - Weatherford College
Allison Lent - Tennis - LCU
Kara Murray - Soccer - LCU
Ryland Morin - Baseball - Odessa College
Jared Fry - Gymnastics - U.S. Air Force Academy
Lubbock Cooper:
Callyn Dallas - Basketball - Utah Tech
Kimber Craig - Softball - Odessa College
Charli Anger - Softball - Texas A&M-Commerce
Coronado:
Preston Defriend - Golf - Abilene Christian University
Levelland:
Chloe Constantino - Softball - Lubbock Christian University
Shallowater:
Brooks Carter - Abilene Christian University
Sudan:
Stevi Lockhart - Basketball - Drury University
Trinity Christian:
Suzanna Conner - Volleyball - Colorado Christian University
